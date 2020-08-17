Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 104.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 22,895 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth about $51,727,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 59.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth about $14,852,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXR. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

NYSE EXR opened at $104.21 on Monday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $124.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. The firm had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 5,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $577,859.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,561.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $233,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,216,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,976 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

