Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 2,219 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Ventas by 5.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 57,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ventas by 23.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at $399,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at $474,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VTR stock opened at $40.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.95.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.32 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

