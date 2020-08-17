Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,812,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 461,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,976,000 after purchasing an additional 66,141 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,047,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 88,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $32.41 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

GLPI opened at $37.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $261.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.53 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 36.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.