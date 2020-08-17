Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 5,932 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,932 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PPL were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in PPL in the second quarter worth $730,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 7.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 279,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 18,212 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in PPL by 27.8% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 91,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 19,850 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in PPL by 65.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 38,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 13.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,546,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,173,000 after acquiring an additional 179,319 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PPL shares. Barclays downgraded PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra lowered their price target on PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.72.

PPL stock opened at $29.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average of $27.78. PPL Corp has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

