CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,180,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596,105 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of CNH Industrial worth $29,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $17,075,000. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 52.9% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,084,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,194 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth $7,091,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 145.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,965,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 721.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 568,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 498,957 shares during the last quarter. 20.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNHI. Kepler Capital Markets cut CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $7.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.46. CNH Industrial NV has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial NV will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

