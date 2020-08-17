Swiss National Bank Makes New $33.02 Million Investment in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 956,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,018,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of DISH Network at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DISH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth $3,649,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $741,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $841,000. Finally, Virginia National Bank purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $34.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.23. DISH Network Corp has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $42.62. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Corp will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DISH. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

In other news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

