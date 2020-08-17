Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,060,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Medical Properties Trust worth $38,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,094,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 96.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 168,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 82,664 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

MPW opened at $19.18 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 38.41%. The company had revenue of $291.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

In related news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $350,350.00. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,869.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 599,069 shares of company stock worth $11,362,383. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

