AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $735,000 in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 11,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $1,321,804.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,847,603.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LGND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

Shares of LGND opened at $113.25 on Monday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.24 and a 1 year high of $127.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 27.53 and a quick ratio of 27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.84 and a 200-day moving average of $101.16.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.