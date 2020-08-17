AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $836,000 in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wafra Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 24.1% during the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 373,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,380,000 after purchasing an additional 72,582 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.0% during the second quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 70.8% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Shares of PNW opened at $78.00 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $929.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

