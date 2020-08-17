DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 202,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 63,838 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OXY. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.48.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,730.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,011,121.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OXY opened at $14.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $48.85.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

