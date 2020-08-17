AMS Capital Ltda Has $9.19 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AMS Capital Ltda decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.7% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,148.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,030.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,404.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1,576.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Rowe boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

