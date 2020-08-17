Optimal Asset Management Inc. Sells 299 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

AMZN opened at $3,148.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,576.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.03, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,030.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,404.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

