Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Decreased by Berry Group LLC

Berry Group LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.0% of Berry Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Berry Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,148.02 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market cap of $1,576.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,030.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,404.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Rowe upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.