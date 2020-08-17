Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Trimmed by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,522 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 10.0% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,148.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,030.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,404.42. The stock has a market cap of $1,576.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.03, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

