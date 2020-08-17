Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Unified Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,893,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $414,000. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 163.0% during the second quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,148.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,030.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,404.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1,576.81 billion, a PE ratio of 121.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

