Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,271 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 601.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in UDR by 486.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in UDR by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in UDR by 225.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on UDR from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of UDR from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.56.

UDR stock opened at $35.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.60. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.64.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $307.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.90 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $1,221,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,501,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,144,934.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.