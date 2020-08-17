Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $5.06 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after buying an additional 795,171 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after buying an additional 563,991 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after buying an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,148.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,576.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,030.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,404.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

