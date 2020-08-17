Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,626 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.8% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,148.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,030.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,404.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,576.81 billion, a PE ratio of 121.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.