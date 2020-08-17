Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $20.75 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.4% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after buying an additional 795,171 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after buying an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after buying an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,148.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,030.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,404.42. The firm has a market cap of $1,576.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

