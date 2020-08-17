GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) PT Raised to $79.00 at DA Davidson

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $63.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GrubHub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark downgraded GrubHub from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on GrubHub from $38.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded GrubHub from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.26.

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $76.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.28. GrubHub has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $78.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.32 and a beta of 1.23.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.16 million. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. On average, analysts predict that GrubHub will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other GrubHub news, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 451 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $32,656.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,363.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,649 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in GrubHub by 186.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of GrubHub during the first quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

