Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target to $35.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.50 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PING has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.39.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

NYSE PING opened at $32.75 on Thursday. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ping Identity will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $30,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,740,435 shares of company stock valued at $365,047,621 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PING. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 1,175.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 17,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth $789,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ping Identity by 487.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth $4,334,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.