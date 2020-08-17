Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PING. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ping Identity from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.39.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Shares of PING stock opened at $32.75 on Thursday. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 88.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ping Identity will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,063 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $33,930.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,740,435 shares of company stock worth $365,047,621 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PING. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $949,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the second quarter worth approximately $626,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 114.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 59,512 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 205.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 34,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the second quarter valued at approximately $766,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.