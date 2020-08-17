Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities upgraded Ping Identity from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.39.

NYSE PING opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.71. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ping Identity will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $33,930.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,740,435 shares of company stock valued at $365,047,621 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,187,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,204,000 after buying an additional 795,005 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Ping Identity by 449.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 895,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,721,000 after acquiring an additional 732,104 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 188.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 886,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,458,000 after acquiring an additional 579,514 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 35.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 795,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,524,000 after purchasing an additional 206,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 109.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 781,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,094,000 after purchasing an additional 408,317 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

