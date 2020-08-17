DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 1,972 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Westrock were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Westrock by 112.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Westrock by 1,351.9% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Westrock by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Westrock during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Westrock during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westrock alerts:

NYSE:WRK opened at $30.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.44. Westrock Co has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average is $30.47.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

WRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westrock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Westrock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.