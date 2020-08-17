AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 29,773 Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WRK. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 1,351.9% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westrock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westrock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westrock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Westrock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Westrock stock opened at $30.29 on Monday. Westrock Co has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.47.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. Westrock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Westrock’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

