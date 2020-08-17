Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $16.84 Million Stock Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.02% of Compass Minerals International worth $16,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $59.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.91. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.39 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $256.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.