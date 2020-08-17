Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 19,902 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,902 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Ameriprise Financial worth $17,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $159.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.83. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

