Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $16.92 Million Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.41% of AGCO worth $16,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AGCO by 2.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 96.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 49,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AGCO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $124,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,585.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGCO stock opened at $73.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.20. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $81.39.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.