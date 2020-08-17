Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2020

Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AOTVF stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Latest News

