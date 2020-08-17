Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AOTVF stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other base metal deposits. Its flagship property include the Premier-Dilworth project located in north of Stewart, British Columbia.

