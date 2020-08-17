Credit Suisse Group Boosts Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $45.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CSCO. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cisco Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.39.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.10. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,703,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966,755 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,445,803,000 after acquiring an additional 907,397 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,675,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,174,122,000 after purchasing an additional 782,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.