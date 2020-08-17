Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.39.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.10. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The stock has a market cap of $180.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after buying an additional 26,179,953 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,149 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $490,881,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663,550 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

