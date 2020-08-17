SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,173,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 978,513 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SLM were worth $15,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,442,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,751,000 after buying an additional 591,493 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 224.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 544,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 377,130 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 236.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,364,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,138,000 after buying an additional 5,879,203 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 356.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 972,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 759,466 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,576,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,336,000 after buying an additional 47,063 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Shares of SLM opened at $7.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. SLM Corp has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $348.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.93 million. SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 23.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

