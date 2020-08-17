Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 86,752 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86,752 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of Silgan worth $16,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Silgan during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Silgan by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Silgan by 836.4% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 30,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Silgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Silgan by 15.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Silgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,316. Insiders own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $37.83 on Monday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average of $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

