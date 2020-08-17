Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,832,000 after acquiring an additional 235,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,194,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,531,000 after acquiring an additional 98,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,862,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,903,000 after buying an additional 89,948 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,201,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,899,000 after buying an additional 329,228 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cummins by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,918,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,608,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $203.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.35.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $213.51 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $215.43. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.74.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

