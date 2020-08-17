Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Slack were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Slack by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Slack by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Slack by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew Braccia sold 184,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $7,381,770.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 37,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $1,251,603.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,285.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,269,789 shares of company stock worth $75,554,683 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $28.36 on Monday. Slack has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of -0.37.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. Slack’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WORK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Slack from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Slack from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Slack from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Slack from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Slack from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

