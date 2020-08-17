Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,346 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $198.55 on Monday. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $198.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.05.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.38.

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

