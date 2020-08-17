Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 62,927.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,844 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,405,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,055,000 after acquiring an additional 157,206 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 100.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,493,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,004 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 25,080.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,475,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,400 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,100,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,599,000 after acquiring an additional 269,315 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,906,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,890,000 after acquiring an additional 16,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $138.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.44.

TSCO stock opened at $148.60 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $154.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,768,984.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,508,979.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

