Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 297.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,998 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CERN. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,554,000 after acquiring an additional 878,160 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 13,760.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 818,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,530,000 after acquiring an additional 812,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,660,000 after acquiring an additional 682,655 shares in the last quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,944,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,130,000 after buying an additional 583,881 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Cerner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.48.

CERN stock opened at $72.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.25 and its 200-day moving average is $69.68. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 53,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $3,769,717.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $520,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,049 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,963. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

