Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 23,502 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 144.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,502 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Rollins by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

ROL stock opened at $54.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average of $41.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 84.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $55.43.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Rollins had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Rollins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

