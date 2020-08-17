Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 406.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 14.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 17.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair downgraded PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.23.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $101.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.61. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $113.32.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $729.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.12 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

