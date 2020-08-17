Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 266.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,126 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 622.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Prologis by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

Shares of PLD opened at $102.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $106.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.45 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Prologis’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

