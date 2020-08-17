Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE stock opened at $116.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.55. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.70 and a fifty-two week high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.