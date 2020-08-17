Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ILPT shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

ILPT opened at $21.33 on Monday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $65.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

