Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Sells $21,777.60 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2020

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) insider Brent Neidig sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total transaction of $21,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

USNA stock opened at $83.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.43. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $92.26.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $258.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.80 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

USNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. USANA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USNA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,679,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 128.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 32,167 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 67.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Position in Tractor Supply
Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Cerner Co.
Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 23,502 Shares of Rollins, Inc.
Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc
Prologis Inc Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.
Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
