Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Sells $21,777.60 in Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) insider Brent Neidig sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total transaction of $21,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

USNA stock opened at $83.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.43. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $92.26.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $258.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.80 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

USNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. USANA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USNA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,679,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 128.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 32,167 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 67.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.