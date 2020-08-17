Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 23,595 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 202.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,595 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,534,000 after purchasing an additional 142,220 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 42.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,155,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,282 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,118,000 after acquiring an additional 606,886 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $90,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $54.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $87.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DFS. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

