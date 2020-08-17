Swiss National Bank Sells 7,500 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $28,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 516.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 13,484 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.33.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $153.64 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $172.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.29 and its 200-day moving average is $134.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.03). Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $724.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $4,141,791.50. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $3,866,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

