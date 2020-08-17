Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 882 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its position in AFLAC by 6.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 59,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

AFLAC stock opened at $38.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.64. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

