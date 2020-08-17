Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,264 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,807,000 after buying an additional 60,573 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 610,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $92.99 on Monday. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $48.44 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 63.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LITE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lumentum from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.56.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 15,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $1,297,542.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,564,982.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 4,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $349,065.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,322 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,706 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

