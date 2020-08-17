Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 12,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total value of $2,596,267.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,752.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $4,677,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,118,591.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,835 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,509 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $194.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.88. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.92.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

