Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.12% of Caesars Entertainment worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 802,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 131,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 32,863 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 514,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $41.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $70.74.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.75 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.